FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $144.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after buying an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

