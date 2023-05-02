Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0138 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

