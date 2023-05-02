Fortinet (FTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

