FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 192,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 148,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Up 0.0 %

RELX opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 62.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

