FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $231.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.57. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

