FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,767 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 196,604 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 652,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,972,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

