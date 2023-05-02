FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $5,359,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile



Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

