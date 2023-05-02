FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $294.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.50.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.80.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
