FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

ROK stock opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average of $271.68.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.