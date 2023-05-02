FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

