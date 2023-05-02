FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

