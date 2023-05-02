FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

