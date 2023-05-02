FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $248.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $290.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

