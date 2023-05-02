FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

