FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $415.87 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

