FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $227.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

