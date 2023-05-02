FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

