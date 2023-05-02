FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $109.18.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

