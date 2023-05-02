FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EW stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $109.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
