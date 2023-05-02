FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $374.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.79.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

