FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

