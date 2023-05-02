FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Materials stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,983 shares of company stock worth $2,821,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
