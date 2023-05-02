FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

ELV opened at $472.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

