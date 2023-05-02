FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

