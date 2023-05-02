FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $136.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

