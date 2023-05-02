Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

