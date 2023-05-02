Garrett Motion Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

GTX stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $543.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 647,650 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 559,674 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

