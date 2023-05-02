General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

