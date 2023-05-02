Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of GMRE opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
