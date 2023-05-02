Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GMRE opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

