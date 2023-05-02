Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

