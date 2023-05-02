Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.32-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.63 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Shares of GPN opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.44.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

