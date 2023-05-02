GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,660 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $116,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

