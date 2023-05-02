Hamel Associates Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.