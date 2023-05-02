Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

