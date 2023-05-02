Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,869 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 237,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $57,147,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

