Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,093 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

