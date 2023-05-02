Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

