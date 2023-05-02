Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 730 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $374.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.79.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

