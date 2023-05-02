Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 43.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.