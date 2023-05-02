Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) vs. Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Critical Contrast

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $624.96 million 2.52 $28.18 million $0.26 54.54 Global Technologies $120,000.00 0.00 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26% Global Technologies N/A N/A -212.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Harmonic and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmonic and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%.

Summary

Harmonic beats Global Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products. It also includes acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics The Company was founded by Harry Ruda on January 20, 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

