Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.93

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harworth Group Price Performance

HWG opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 171 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,531.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

