Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.