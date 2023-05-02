HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Biopharm in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for TC Biopharm’s current full-year earnings is ($11.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TC Biopharm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.
NASDAQ:TCBP opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $78.00.
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
