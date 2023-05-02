HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,971,809. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

