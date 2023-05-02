HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $435.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -24.88%.

HCI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

