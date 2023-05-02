HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

