Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. Barclays increased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.