Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 242.52 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £324.32 million, a PE ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.87.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.30 ($25,031.61). Company insiders own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

