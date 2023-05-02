Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA SSUS opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

