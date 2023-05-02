Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TMFC opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.05.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

