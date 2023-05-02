Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

